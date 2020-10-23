2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Candy/Novelty & Seasonal

Sour Punch Straws — Grape, American Licorice Co.

"Embrace Your Punch" is the theme this year for American Licorice's Sour Punch Straws. Back by popular demand, Grape Sour Punch Straws had quite the following in the 1990s but were dropped from the lineup. Now, each six-pack of Grape Sour Punch Straws packs a sweet and sour punch and is smothered in the product's signature sour sugar blend. Sour Punch Straws are proudly manufactured in the U.S. Our testers loved this old-school candy.