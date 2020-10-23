Press enter to search
2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Dairy Products

2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Dairy Products

10/23/2020

10/23/2020

Frigo Cheese Heads 2-Pack Combo, Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

Frigo Cheese Heads' newest innovation is a two-in-one snacking combo for people on the go. This high-protein snack or meal replacement is perfect for grab and go. The combo includes both a meat stick and a cheese stick in three flavor combinations: Cheddar/Beef, Colby Jack/Turkey and Swiss/Ham. Designed to be enjoyed by millennials, Generation Z and baby boomer consumers, the vibrant green packaging is eye-catching and leaves the consumer wanting to try the product. Easy-to-merchandise display cartons are perfect for smaller shelf sets, allowing for more assortment and variety.

