Press enter to search
Close search

2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Foodservice/Lunch

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Foodservice/Lunch

10/23/2020

Ultimate Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, Johnsonville

To maximize profit potential at the roller grill, a trusted brand, great-tasting products made with the finest ingredients, and a variety of flavors play important roles. Johnsonville checks all these boxes with its Ultimate Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage. This flavorful sausage is made with premium cuts of pork, cheddar cheese, and fresh-diced jalapeño peppers. It can be prepared using a roller grill, microwave, flat top, steamer, gas grill or convection oven. A four-hour hold time results in greater customer satisfaction and less product waste. Our panel liked the flavor and components of the sausage. The perfect texture of the sausage casing was mentioned several times as well.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Johnsonville's Ultimate Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage
Foodservice
Johnsonville Ultimate Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage
Johnsonville Smoked Bourbon BBQ Sausage
New Products and Promotions
Johnsonville Smoked Bourbon BBQ Sausage
National Hot Dog Day
Foodservice
C-store Retailers Celebrate National Hot Dog Day
Johnsonville Premium Breakfast Sandwich Collection
New Products and Promotions
Johnsonville Premium Breakfast Sandwich Collection