2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Health & Beauty Care

Tums Chewy Bites Mixed Berry, Convenience Valet

Tums Chewy Bites Mixed Berry are delicious, like a fruity, chewy candy. The four-count pack is a great new size alternative that can be merchandised on the shelf or pegged, which is important for stores with limited space. Its big brother, Tums Chewy Bites Assorted Berries 32-count, is the No. 4 dollar-ranking antacid SKU in Total US AOC, according to Nielsen. There is clearly an opportunity gap to be filled as this same item ranks No. 27 in convenience channel antacid sales. With a suggested retail price of $2.49, the four-count SKU is affordable to most shoppers and offers a lower barrier for trial than the $7.98 SRP of the 32-count. Skewed toward millennials and Generation X, Tums Chewy Bites have taken over from traditional chewable roll tablets.