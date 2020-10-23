Press enter to search
Close search

2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Other Tobacco Products/Cigars

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Other Tobacco Products/Cigars

10/23/2020

White Owl Blackberry Mojito Limited Edition, Swedish Match

Limited-edition offerings, like White Owl Blackberry Mojito, keep c-stores' cigar assortment exciting with value pricing and new flavor profiles. White Owl cigarillos continue to intrigue consumers and create demand with punching flavor in each puff, and they cover the flavor niche in the cigar market. This product was a favorite of female Gen Z testers.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Beverages
2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Beer
Tobacco
2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Other Tobacco Products/Smokeless
Beverages
2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/Other
Beverages
2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Wine