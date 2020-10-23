2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Other Tobacco Products/Cigars
White Owl Blackberry Mojito Limited Edition, Swedish Match
Limited-edition offerings, like White Owl Blackberry Mojito, keep c-stores' cigar assortment exciting with value pricing and new flavor profiles. White Owl cigarillos continue to intrigue consumers and create demand with punching flavor in each puff, and they cover the flavor niche in the cigar market. This product was a favorite of female Gen Z testers.