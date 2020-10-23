Press enter to search
2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/Juice Drinks

10/23/2020

OKF Watermelon with Aloe, OKF Aloe Vera King

OKF, which introduced the very first aloe drink in the market, has now debuted OKF Watermelon with Aloe. Chewable aloe pulp with real watermelon juice makes this drink unique and appealing. Additionally, OKF Watermelon with Aloe boasts health benefits, including restoring energy and balance. The product won the 2019 Monde Selection Gold Award for its excellent taste. From kids to adults, it can fill a niche among customers looking for a full variety of refreshingly healthy drinks. The packaging was especially appealing to our panel.

