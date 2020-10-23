2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/Other

AHA Sparkling Water — Orange + Grapefruit, The Coca-Cola Co.

The Coca-Cola Co. developed the AHA Sparkling Water line to appeal to current sparkling water customers, as well as to recruit new fans to the category by offering a unique, full-sensory flavor pairing. There are eight flavors offered, two with caffeine. The bold taste of the AHA Orange + Grapefruit Sparking Water was the top-rated by our panelists. All AHA Sparkling Water flavors contain no sweeteners, no sodium and no calories, and the drinks are naturally flavored. The colorful packaging was also a plus among our testers.