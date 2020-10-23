Press enter to search
2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Salty Snacks/Mixed

10/23/2020

Chex Mix MAX'D Spicy Dill, General Mills

When they say MAX'D, they mean it. General Mills' Chex Mix MAX’D delivers on its promise to shock consumers' senses through both a texture and flavor intensity unlike any other snack. This is a new twist on an old tried-and true favorite. Individually packaged in a 4.25-ounce format, Chex Mix MAX'D is great for on-the-go consumption. Our panel was partial to the Spicy Dill pickle flavor-blasted snack mix.

