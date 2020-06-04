2020 Category Captain for Cigars: Cheyenne International

Cheyenne International has been in the filtered cigar business since 2004. As a category leader, it has not only grown to become the leading filtered cigar brand nationwide, but also has consistently represented the entire convenience channel on the regulatory front. Both independent and chain stores are an important part of Cheyenne's business.

Cheyenne employed several new programs, technologies and business systems to become a category leader in the filtered cigars category. With a retail display in hand, Cheyenne knew that visibility was the key to success for retailers. Paired with effective point-of-sale items and a beneficial incentive program, Cheyenne provided all of the tools retailers needed to rake in the profits.

Cheyenne also has continued to expand its portfolio, adding SKUs to its lineup that are current with consumer trends. This provides new opportunities for retailers to gain profits from an already established brand. However, Cheyenne took it one step further by providing unique silent salesmen programs that drives traffic to stores. This out-of-the-box strategy has proven fruitful.

Offering insights into legislative issues and merchandising best practices are also some of the top reasons retailers turn to Cheyenne. When asked what Cheyenne does to set themselves apart from other vendors, Mark Hill from Go-Mart said: The company "invests in programs that facilitate growth from the customers’ internal wishes." Chris Beaulier of Cigaret Shopper added: "Cheyenne is very customer focused. When planning or developing a program or promotion, every effort is made to ensure that a win-win proposition for both parties exists. Their strategy is to win through the customer’s success."