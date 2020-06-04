2020 Category Captain for Salty Snacks: McLane Co. Inc.

Over the last couple of years, retailers have been looking for more alternatives in the salty snacks set for larger bag options from the warehouse delivery system. One of the main drivers is that retailers are looking for these options to improve their gross profits.

Up until recently, there have not been many choices outside of the DSD network, but this recently changed. After some brainstorming and working with its supplier network, McLane is now able to offer the larger bag options retailers are looking for in the salty snacks category. McLane created 3-foot and 4-foot endcaps to promote these new large bag choices for retailers.

These endcaps are featured in the McLane Center for Category Innovation, so all retailers who visit will be able to see how this could look in their stores. The endcaps are also featured in the McLane Strategic Merchandising Solutions online magazine, which includes suggested POG for each category. Additionally, suppliers can use the McLane Virtual Trade Show as a launching platform to promote these items.

Among the items in the sets are Kellogg’s Cheez-It and Pringles; Amplify Snacks' Pirate's Booty, Paqui and Skinny Pop; Mars' Combos; Hershey's & Reese’s Snack Mix; General Mills' Chex Mix, Gardetto's and Bugles; and Terra Chips by Hain Celestial. As more options come onboard from suppliers, this part of the category will continue to expand. With this, retailers will have more choices to merchandise and drive sales.

Although McLane is still early in the process of rolling the larger bags out to retailers, the wholesaler has seen a notable uptick in both SKU count and sales. As more retailers expand warehouse-delivered chips in both small and large bags, McLane expects the category’s sales to grow along with the space allocation.