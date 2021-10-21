2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: CBD/Juice Drinks

Forth CBD-Infused Juice Drinks, E-Alternative Solutions

Adult consumers are actively searching for CBD form-factors they are already familiar with, like gummies, baked goods, and drinks. Forth CBD-Infused Juice Drinks are designed to appeal to both new and experienced CBD users. Each drink contains 10 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD in an 8.5-ounce bottle, without compromising flavor. The real fruit ingredients mask the natural flavors from the hemp plant, giving adult consumers delicious flavor in every sip. Of the two flavors, Mango Orange Pineapple was our panelists' favorite. Since its introduction in stores, Forth CBD-Infused Juice Drinks have proven their viability, quickly becoming the No. 1 selling form-factor in the CBD category, according to company data.