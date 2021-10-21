2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Healthy Snacks/Kits

Tessemae's Keto Box, Tessemae's

Tessemae's believes the convenience store snacks category is hungry for innovation in the better-for-you space. Consumers are used to seeing hummus cups, yogurt cups and watery eggs in the center cooler, and likely feel uninspired. Tessemae's new Balanced Boxes present shoppers with a new option that can serve as a healthy light meal or a filling snack, and also meets the dietary lifestyles popular among millennial shoppers. The Keto Box was our panelists' favorite. Packaged in a charming see-through box, it includes a grass-fed beef stick, baby carrots, a hard-boiled egg, whole almonds, and Tessemae's Buffalo Ranch Dip.