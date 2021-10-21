2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/Other

Twang Reserve Cocktail Mixes, Twang Partners Ltd.

A michelada is a Latin-derived beer cocktail that is considered by many to be a lighter and more approachable version of its American cousin, the Bloody Mary. A michelada is made with beer, lime juice, assorted sauces, spices, tomato juice, and chili peppers. Twang Partners has crafted a family of all-in-one mixes that make it as easy as just adding it to beer to create a delicious michelada. Our testers found this niche product very interesting, and Spicy was the preferred flavor. When placed near the beer section, it is an easy consumer add-on item and has cross-cultural appeal.