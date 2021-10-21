2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Sweet Snacks

7Days Cake Bars, 7Days-EPTA America LLC

Our panelists said 7Days Cake Bars are ideally suited for the convenience channel. They thought these light and sweet layered cake bars are perfect for grab-and-go; a permissible indulgence during the mid-morning and afternoon occasions; and go great with coffee, an important driver of c-store trips. Packed in convenient eight-count, shelf-ready caddie displays, the cake bars come individually wrapped to maintain freshness, and are delivered ambient to retailers. Launched nationally in the fourth quarter of 2020 at 7-Eleven, 7Days Cake Bars already rank in the top half for unit velocity among new items in the $4 billion sweet baked goods and adjacent category sets (cookies, snack bars, toaster pastry) as of Q1 2021, according to IRI.