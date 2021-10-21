2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Salty Snacks/Pretzels

Dot's Honey Mustard Pretzels, Dot's Pretzels

Dot's Pretzels is a Midwest phenomenon that has seen explosive growth over the past few years and has driven nearly all of the growth in the pretzel category for convenience, according to the company. Dot's recently introduced its most highly requested flavor yet — a honey mustard seasoned pretzel. Our testers were very impressed with the quality and flavor of the premium pretzel product. Each Dot's Pretzels flavor is created by Dorothy Henke, also known as Dot, and held to the standard of her own original seasoning that is so widely known and loved.