03/30/2021

2021 Category Captain for CBD: Happy Place

The brand was created by c-store professionals to specifically appeal to c-store shoppers.
Susan Durtschi, Past Times Marketing

CBD products have seen major growth during the year of the pandemic. The Happy Place brand was built for c-stores; created by c-store professionals to specifically appeal to c-store shoppers. The products are designed, priced and positioned just right, offering a compact, clear acrylic merchandiser (small enough to fit on a front counter), low retail pricing (all products are under $10), low cost of entry, guaranteed 100 percent THC-free products, and marketing and education tools to train and inform both staff and consumers.

Happy Place is a data-driven, compliance-based organization with more than five years of experience in the medical cannabis space and a combined 50 years of experience in the convenience store industry.

It is a fun brand serious about quality. Knowing c-store customers are oftentimes people who drive for work every day, Happy Place recognizes the importance of offering a product that is non-intoxicating and guaranteed to be THC-free. It uses pure Isolate CBD manufactured in a Food and Drug Administration registered facility with GMP certification and openly published third-party test results.

Happy Place has 150-plus placements and is growing exponentially. Among the company’s results:

  • A leading c-store chain went from selling one unit of competitor branded gummies per week to 17 Happy Place units per week by positioning a front-facing merchandiser offering THC-free and lower price-point Happy Place gummies.
  • After placing Happy Place merchandisers, a c-store chain of 20 locations across the Midwest is averaging two to six units per day across the entire chain.
  • A travel plaza selling three brands of CBD prior to placement of two Happy Place merchandisers sold out of 144 Happy Place gummy units in just five days

