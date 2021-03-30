2021 Category Captain for Cold & Frozen Beverages: The ICEE Co.

The ICEE Co.'s c-store partners have created successful frozen beverage programs serving ICEE, Slush Puppie, frozen Nitro coffee and premium frozen lemonade. ICEE provides a full turnkey solution to retailers, a full offering of branded flavor concentrates from leading brands, co-branded flavors, a full-service partnership, marketing support, beverage industry insights, and customer service. The equipment offered by ICEE is more customizable than ever before, allowing retailers to dispense multiple product types and flavors out of one machine.

Despite a challenging year due to the pandemic, many of ICEE’s core customers reported increases last year. The company’s R&D team launched flavors such as "Red, White and Boom," "Baby Narwhal," "Elf" and "Mermaid" to help create whimsical experiences for consumers. ICEE also launched a "100 Days of Summer" campaign to help c-stores capture the attention of consumers taking road trips due to their aversion to air travel during the pandemic.

A few retailer case studies illustrate the creative marketing and merchandising by ICEE that produced great results: