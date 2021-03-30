2021 Category Captain for Health & Beauty Care: Lil’ Drug Store Products

Lil' Drug Store Products takes the complexity out of the health and beauty care (HBC) category for retailers. The distributor helps break down the category’s constantly changing SKUs, item numbers, UPCs and subcategories.

A true data-driven category partner, Lil' Drug Store helps maximize HBC sales and profit dollars. The company provides retailers with action steps for implementation today and the near future.

Lil' Drug Store has implemented a four-week HBC Trends report to track the COVID-19 impact to sales, as well as consumer behaviors and attitudes. The company's retailer partners have responded positively to the report.

"Thank you so much for sharing. The insights are extremely helpful as we adjust our customer offerings!" commented one retailer customer.

A 500 plus-store national convenience chain saw a 10.2 percent dollar and 2.2 percent unit sales increase by implementing the Lil' Drug Store planogram, while a 300 plus-store chain achieved a 20 percent dollar sales increase within the first 90 days of implementation.