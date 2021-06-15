2021's Top Trends for the Confectionery & Snack Categories

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Just in time for National Candy Month (June), the Sweets & Snacks Expo, hosted by the National Confectioners Association, released the top confectionery and snack trends for 2021.

As a candy moment on the rise, National Candy Month presents the opportunity to bridge the gap between the major holidays in the spring and fall for retailers across the country. Here are some of the trends to do that:

Smaller pack sizes: More companies continue to develop smaller pack sizes containing 200 calories or less. This trend empowers the consumer to make informed choices when they are ready to treat themselves to their favorite snack or candy.

Tropical flavors: This year, tropical flavors are taking center stage with a focus on pineapple and coconut.

Mix and match: Candy and snack manufacturers are bringing consumers the best of both worlds, offering a combination of sweet, salty, fruity or tart.

Spice it up: New spicy snacks feature flavors like chili, sriracha, jalapeño and habanero.

"The Sweets & Snacks Expo is where the top candy and snack companies showcase their newest products, and this year is even more important as we get back to business," said National Confectioners Association President and CEO John Downs. "While consumer purchasing habits may have shifted to meet the new environment, manufacturers are exceeding expectations with new products, flavors and innovations."

The 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo will be held in Indianapolis from June 22-25.

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries, featuring new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations.

Based in Washington, D.C., the National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement.