2022 Category Captain for Beer/Malt Beverages: Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch (AB) continues to leverage IGNITE, its retail category strategy grounded in a deep understanding of consumers, shoppers and occasions. AB has connected with more than 20,000 people in the last year, leveraging both established industry research partners and cutting-edge providers to inform how the alcohol and beer category will grow.

Throughout the pandemic, Anheuser-Busch has led the conversation with the industry in terms of consumer insights, evolving occasions, shopper behaviors, and supply planning.

Its winning entry cited: