04/05/2022
2022 Category Captain for Beer/Malt Beverages: Anheuser-Busch
The company launched "The Vault," a unique, technologically advanced collaboration center.
Anheuser-Busch (AB) continues to leverage IGNITE, its retail category strategy grounded in a deep understanding of consumers, shoppers and occasions. AB has connected with more than 20,000 people in the last year, leveraging both established industry research partners and cutting-edge providers to inform how the alcohol and beer category will grow.
Throughout the pandemic, Anheuser-Busch has led the conversation with the industry in terms of consumer insights, evolving occasions, shopper behaviors, and supply planning.
Its winning entry cited:
- Bringing new insights and shelf placement recommendations to the skyrocketing Hard Beverages category.
- Supporting several national retailers in assortment optimization strategies, leveraging national insights that can be customized to individual retailers to drive an optimal assortment approach.
- Bringing omnichannel solutions to increase the relevance of meals and alcohol pairings in convenience. AB activated promotions against beer and coffee (delivering a 14-percent increase in basket dollars per trip), and beer and pizza (a 13-percent increase).
- Launching "The Vault," a unique, technologically advanced collaboration center on the company's St. Louis brewery campus, where AB can showcase the changing world of consumers, shoppers and occasions.