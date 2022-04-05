Meet the 2022 Convenience Store News Category Captains

The winners in Convenience Store News' 2022 Category Captains awards program bring insights and innovative solutions to their retailer partners, while navigating supply chain and labor issue workarounds.

As they head toward a post-pandemic environment, these Category Captains have built physical and digital research hubs to provide convenience store retailers with the latest research and support needed to maximize sales and profits in key product categories.

Seventeen suppliers and distributors — including one new award for overall multi-product category management excellence — have been chosen as this year's honorees. Now in its ninth year, the Category Captains program celebrates outstanding category management by suppliers to the c-store industry. All entries were judged based on:

Product innovation;

Creativity in merchandising, marketing, promotion and advertising;

Use of consumer insights to drive entire category sales;

Innovative and dynamic category management tools;

Demonstrated commitment to meeting the specific needs of retailer customers;

Efficiently lifting sales for the entire product category; and

Fact-based evidence of market-specific or account-specific results.

Past Times Marketing, a consumer research and product evaluation firm based in New York, once again judged the entries based on information supplied by participating companies.

The 2022 Category Captains are: