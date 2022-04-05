04/05/2022
2022 Category Captain for CBD: E-Alternative Solutions
Its Forth CBD form factors, value price points and small packaging sizes are designed to meet c-store shopper needs.
Over the next few years, CBD beverages, vapor devices and tinctures are poised to drive CBD category growth in convenience stores. Forth CBD, from E-Alternative Solutions, has been a leader in introducing dynamic category management to the CBD channel.
Since the inception of the Forth brand, it has always been a priority to not only provide adult consumers with form factors that easily fit into their daily routines, but also supply retailers with what sells best.
Its winning entry cited:
- Forth CBD's form factors, value price points and small packaging sizes are designed to meet convenience store shopper needs. Its offerings are able to address CBD trends while lowering barriers to entry for adult consumers interested in CBD products for wellness, so retailers can focus on their stores, revenues and profits.
- In developing its products, Forth employs the latest consumer research and insights to best understand the evolving demand and expectations from c-store shoppers. Armed with the knowledge that these shoppers rank taste as the most important attribute when selecting a CBD product to purchase, Forth invested heavily in creating a drink formulation with real fruit juice ingredients that work in tandem with the natural taste of CBD.
- Parent company E-Alternative Solutions continues to innovate within the Forth brand. Retailers can look for new product launches this year that segue into CBD products featuring functional and novel ingredients.