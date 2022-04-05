04/05/2022
2022 Category Captain for Cold & Frozen Beverages: Frazil
Its offering allows operators to hit the "easy button" on running a turnkey frozen beverage program.
Frazil is the largest frozen uncarbonated beverage (slush) brand in the United States, sold in more than 15,000 convenience stores across all 50 states. The Frazil program is unique in that its business model has proven to unlock significant value for retailers, while allowing operators to hit the "easy button" on running a turnkey frozen beverage program.
Its winning entry cited:
- Developing incredible flavors.
- Providing innovative marketing.
- Loaning machines to stores, so they can get into the category with no risk or capital outlay. And covering all service costs of the machines, eliminating service-cost risk and proactively managing the service experience.
- Providing internet-connected machine technology so that stores can see which of their machines are on, working and full.
- Providing a category management portal that gives real-time performance updates and program improvement recommendations.
- Launching Frazil University, an industry information and training platform designed to share content and drive improvements in the category.