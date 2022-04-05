2022 Category Captain for E-Cigarettes & Vapor Products: E-Alternative Solutions

Maintaining a strong place in the market throughout 2021 while many pod-based vapor manufacturers experienced hardship due to flavor bans and the popularity of disposable e-cigarettes.

Stores with EAS products in their assortment reaped the benefits of e-category growth, with chain stores carrying EAS brands selling an average of 81 e-category UPSPW — a significant jump up from 70 UPSPW in 2020.

