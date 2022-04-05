04/05/2022
2022 Category Captain for E-Cigarettes & Vapor Products: E-Alternative Solutions
The company benefits from having the right combination of compliance, marketing, leadership and financial resources.
Regulatory challenges, developing consumer demand and rapid growth are just a few of the factors shaping emerging alternative tobacco products. Thanks to having the right combination of compliance, marketing, leadership and financial resources, E-Alternative Solutions (EAS) is able to continue marketing its Leap brand of vapor products without interruption while awaiting marketing orders from the Food and Drug Administration. Its two modern product lines, Leap and Leap Go, have remained fixtures in the OTP category.
Its winning entry cited:
- Maintaining a strong place in the market throughout 2021 while many pod-based vapor manufacturers experienced hardship due to flavor bans and the popularity of disposable e-cigarettes.
- Stores with EAS products in their assortment reaped the benefits of e-category growth, with chain stores carrying EAS brands selling an average of 81 e-category UPSPW — a significant jump up from 70 UPSPW in 2020.
- Expansion of its Leap Smart Rewards loyalty program, which offers seasonal giveaways and sweepstakes to the most engaged Leap fans and entices consumers to come back to the store. Currently, Leap Smart Rewards is developing market research surveys to better understand the evolving attitudes, desires and lifestyles of adult vapers. It is also building a catalog of prize incentives to best complement this shopper.