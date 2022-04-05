2022 Category Captain for General Merchandise: BIC International Inc.

BIC saw an opportunity in the market for an innovative lighter that allows consumers to light hard-to-reach places while keeping their fingers away from the flame. Extensive research was executed prior to launch, and the BIC EZ Reach Lighter delivered on consumer needs.

With more stay-at-home activities occurring, including lighting candles, fires, grilling and camping, the BIC EZ Reach Lighter reaches potential customers outside of tobacco for lighting occasions.

Its winning entry cited: