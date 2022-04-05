04/05/2022
2022 Category Captain for General Merchandise: BIC International Inc.
The launch of the BIC EZ Reach Lighter delivered on consumer needs.
BIC saw an opportunity in the market for an innovative lighter that allows consumers to light hard-to-reach places while keeping their fingers away from the flame. Extensive research was executed prior to launch, and the BIC EZ Reach Lighter delivered on consumer needs.
With more stay-at-home activities occurring, including lighting candles, fires, grilling and camping, the BIC EZ Reach Lighter reaches potential customers outside of tobacco for lighting occasions.
Its winning entry cited:
- Research showing high purchase intent for this type of product, especially for candles.
- An innovative marketing strategy featuring Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.
- EZ Reach is seeing strong trial and repeat sales, with incrementality being 70 percent to the lighters category. The product now accounts for a 4-percent share of the non-refillable pocket lighter category. It is also a major driver of overall lighter performance as the BIC brand is growing by 5.3 percent vs. the prior year.