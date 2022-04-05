04/05/2022
2022 Category Captain for Health & Beauty Care: Lil' Drug Store Products
The company optimized selection and retails leading to improved top- and bottom-line dollars and margin percentages.
Lil' Drug Store Products provides a turnkey, unbiased and data-driven solution to help retailers maximize health and beauty care (HBC) category sales and profit dollars. The team utilizes customer-specific data coupled with syndicated national data, consumer research and a proprietary national retail database to deliver business reviews, trends analysis and recommendations on products, retail pricing, and merchandising.
Its winning entry cited:
- Category performance outpacing the c-store industry average across all timeframes over the past year, according to Nielsen. This was accomplished by optimizing selection and retails leading to improved top- and bottom-line dollars and margin percentages.
- Transitioning retailers to triple dose trial-size options, which drove total category growth, improved trade-up, and increased market baskets.
- Total category unit growth at retailers ranging from 2.6 percent to 12 percent, as well as retail dollars up from 16 percent to 28 percent, and gross margin dollars up by 17.5 percent at one company.
- Testimonials from retailer category managers praising the Lil' Drug Store Products category management team for their professionalism and insights.