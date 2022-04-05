04/05/2022
2022 Category Captain for Hot Beverages: SEB Professional
Its main focus is being a partner that brainstorms new ideas and offers innovation.
Throughout 2021, convenience store retailers still recognized the elevated importance of safety and hygiene, while contending with labor shortages, trip erosion and supply chain issues. SEB Professional, which offers bean-to-cup and espresso-based beverage equipment from three brands (WMF, Schaerer and Curtis) worked alongside c-store retailers to navigate these challenges. Its main focus was being a partner that brainstorms new ideas and offers innovation.
Its winning entry cited:
- Successfully taught operators how their coffee program can drive traffic into stores and boost revenue despite an ever-changing environment.
- Introduction of the first bean-to-cup solution from the Curtis brand. The Curtis Genesis is designed for small- to medium-sized convenience store operators to deliver a fresh cup of coffee while reducing waste and labor costs.
- Completion of large-scale rollouts for c-store operators across the U.S., including Casey's, Speedway and Thorntons. Casey's introduced a fresh-brewed bean-to-cup program with the Schaerer brand alongside the launch of its new breakfast menu.
- Played a part in its retailer partners being recognized for their hot beverage programs, such as Circle K being named the Hot Beverages Innovator of the Year in Convenience Store News' 2021 Foodservice Innovators Awards.