04/05/2022
2022 Category Captain for Packaged Beverages: The Coca-Cola Co.
In 2020, The Coca-Cola Co. set out to fill a whitespace in the U.S. beverage market by creating a new subcategory that would lift sales for the entire packaged beverages category: refreshment coffee for the afternoon pick-me-up.
Coca-Cola identified that three in four Coke drinkers already drink coffee, and 90 percent of younger consumers are interested in hybrid drinks. To address this opportunity and meet evolving consumer needs, Coca-Cola with Coffee launched in the United States in January 2021.
Its winning entry cited:
- Coca-Cola with Coffee was launched with a 360-degree, integrated marketing campaign that included a variety of local and national elements. Marketing channels included digital/social, experiential, outdoor, radio, TV advertising, trial-driving sampling (via e-commerce to adhere to COVID safety guidelines), and in-store merchandising.
- As of December 2021, Coca-Cola with Coffee generated $69 million in sales for measured channels in its first 10 months. This resulted in an incremental volume increase for the entire RTD coffee category of 43 percent.
- In the convenience channel, Coca-Cola with Coffee generated $20.1 million in sales in its first 10 months. One convenience retailer saw $1.68 million in Coke with Coffee revenue, and another reported sales totaling more than $975,000.
- Vanilla's success as the No. 1 Coca-Cola with Coffee SKU showcased consumers' desire for a flavored coffee experience. With this in mind, the Coca-Cola with Coffee lineup expanded in February 2022 with the addition of Mocha.