2022 Category Captain for Packaged Beverages: The Coca-Cola Co.

In 2020, The Coca-Cola Co. set out to fill a whitespace in the U.S. beverage market by creating a new subcategory that would lift sales for the entire packaged beverages category: refreshment coffee for the afternoon pick-me-up.

Coca-Cola identified that three in four Coke drinkers already drink coffee, and 90 percent of younger consumers are interested in hybrid drinks. To address this opportunity and meet evolving consumer needs, Coca-Cola with Coffee launched in the United States in January 2021.

Its winning entry cited: