04/05/2022
2022 Category Captain for Prepared Food: Rich Products Corp.
The company continued to invest, innovate and grow its foodservice operations despite the pandemic.
Over the last year, Rich's continued to invest, innovate and grow its foodservice operations despite the worldwide pandemic. The company developed new ways to serve c-store operators, such as investing in virtual meetings, contributing culinary expertise, developing a website with turnkey solutions, innovating with new products, and offering incentives and rebates.
Its winning entry cited:
- Investments in video and sound equipment at the company's Innovation Center in Buffalo, N.Y., to enhance communication with retailers and bring culinary ideas to life.
- Providing c-store operators with a resource to find turnkey solutions with one click by launching the website, richsmarketplace.com. C-store operators are seeking ways to minimize labor and maximize investment, so turnkey programs make it simple for them to identify and implement new product lines.
- Partnering with a national c-store chain to welcome spring 2021 with a flavorful, seasonal cookie that featured the right balance of on-trend flavors, profitability and quality.
- Helping a Northeast chain elevate its frozen beverage program by adding Rich's Mallow topping to create unique frozen beverage and smoothie products.