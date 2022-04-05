04/05/2022
2022 Category Captain for Salty Snacks: Conagra Brands
The company is delivering a 26-percent faster rate of growth than total snacks in the convenience channel.
Through core business growth and new innovation expansions like the launch of Slim Jim Savage Sticks Mild, David's Seeds Bacon Mac 'n Cheese, Bigs Takis Seeds and Andy Capp's Onion Rings, Conagra Brands is positioned to be a driving force of growth in the salty snacks category. The company is delivering growth of 20.1 percent vs. a year ago — a 26-percent faster rate of growth than total snacks in the convenience channel.
Its winning entry cited:
- Slim Jim Savage Sticks Mild delivered a 57-percent incremental increase to the meat snacks segment.
- Bigs Takis Seeds delivered a 64-percent incremental increase to the seeds category.
- Andy Capp's Onion Rings is currently growing 2.5 times faster than the overall category.
- Angie's Boom Chicka Pop is growing at a rate 6.7 times faster than the overall category, according to Nielsen and IRI data.