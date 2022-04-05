2022 Category Captain for Salty Snacks: Conagra Brands

Through core business growth and new innovation expansions like the launch of Slim Jim Savage Sticks Mild, David's Seeds Bacon Mac 'n Cheese, Bigs Takis Seeds and Andy Capp's Onion Rings, Conagra Brands is positioned to be a driving force of growth in the salty snacks category. The company is delivering growth of 20.1 percent vs. a year ago — a 26-percent faster rate of growth than total snacks in the convenience channel.

