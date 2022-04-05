2022 Category Captain for Wine & Liquor: E.&J. Gallo Winery

Partnering with Kum & Go, the 400-plus-store chain based in Des Moines, Iowa, E.&J. Gallo identified that top market sellers were not consistently available across each state in Kum & Go's footprint due to multiple store configurations, resulting in a loss of sales. Starting in early 2021, the company helped Kum & Go streamline its assortment by identifying the best sellers nationally and by state, and generated a market-specific core list incorporating the multiple store configurations. Then, by clustering store configurations by state, the supplier could provide a consistent assortment at the right price points and introduce new items. Kum & Go saw an

8-percent increase in wine sales.