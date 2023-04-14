2023 Category Captain for Foodservice/Prepared Food: Core-Mark International

Perfectly Southern Fried Chicken is a branded foodservice program from Core-Mark that is designed to position c-stores to compete with popular foodservice franchises, while steering clear of the many roadblocks and fees associated with franchise agreements. The program is a complete package, uniting superior products, restaurant-quality recipes and flavor profiles created by culinary experts with equipment, training, education and distribution.

The chicken is offered in both fresh and frozen options. The meat is marinated onsite and hand breaded for a perfect finished product. The result is a superior foodservice experience, an amazing taste and crunch, and a lucrative potential payoff for any c-store retailer, large or small.

A simplified process focused on flexibility makes this multifaceted food program truly accessible, even by independent locations. With a breadth of components, it can be as selective or inclusive as desired, with few barriers or restrictions. Perfectly Southern Fried Chicken offers possibilities for individual meals, sandwiches, family meals and more, complemented by hands-on support and point-of-sale (POS) marketing. Hill's Exxon Convenience Store in Lavonia, Ga., found that 10 months into the program, the average transaction in the store rose from $8.75 to more than $19.