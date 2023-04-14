2023 Category Captain for Packaged Beverages: The Coca-Cola Co.

In 2022, The Coca-Cola Co. identified a growing trend that Generation Z (ages 11 to 26) was drinking less and less sparkling soft drinks. With 33 million teens in North America commanding a collective $71 billion in purchasing power, Coca-Cola saw the opportunity to invest in this cohort and strengthen its cultural relevance among the next generation of drinkers.

Gen Zers value moments of escape and lighthearted pleasure, with 72 percent of teens looking for new experiences and sensations to liven up their day. To address this love of discovery, the company launched "Coca-Cola Creations," a strategic series that takes the iconic Coca-Cola trademark and seeks to drive engagement and cultural relevance through unexpected beverages and limited-edition experiences.

Throughout 2022, Coca-Cola Creations launched four limited-edition products in the United States that fuse the signature Coca-Cola taste with unexpected touches geared toward Gen Z and the cohort's passion points: Coca-Cola Starlight, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, Marshmello's Limited Edition Coca-Cola Zero, and Coca-Cola Dreamworld. The limited-time-only nature of the drinks created excitement and immediacy for teen consumers.

Creating an immersive experience within convenience stores was key to the success of Coca-Cola Creations. All 950 Wawa Inc. locations utilized extensive marketing tools highlighting Starlight's launch. These tools included cold vault cut-in and shipper displays, digital signage (CAT screens, menuboards, ATM screens, email blasts, in-app messaging, etc.), videos at the pumps, shelf strips, social postings, and other tactics to inform customers of the product. As a result, Wawa sold nearly five times as many units as the channel average.