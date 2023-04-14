2023 Category Captain for Wine & Liquor: Beam Suntory

In 2022, Beam Suntory continued to grow and support convenience channel category management by increasing its headcount in sales, insights and marketing. Through increased analytic deep dives for retailers including 7-Eleven Inc., Circle K, Kum & Go and Wallis Oil Co., Beam Suntory helped retailers make key segment decisions around inflationary issues, ready-to-drink opportunities, the potential of the tequila segment and more.

In addition, the company has been able to help retailers identify stores for specific higher-end products through cross-referencing store locations with its internal heat mapping system. This has allowed c-store chains to be more strategic in their assortment decisions.

Last year also saw Beam Suntory utilize its partnership with The Boston Beer Co. for cross-merchandising programs. Through Boston Beer, the company used custom POS to drive increased basket rings. Beam Suntory ran several national and regional programs promoting its 750-milliliter Truly Vodka product and Boston Beer's Truly 12-pack. A combination sale of both items provides a $35-plus ring for a c-store.