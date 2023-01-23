2023 M-PACT Show to Highlight Latest Trends & Insights

INDIANAPOLIS — The 21st annual M-PACT, the Midwest Fuel and Convenience Trade Show, will be hosted at the Indianapolis Convention Center this year from Apr. 4-6.

The regional tradeshow, named in 2022 to the Gold 100 Award list by Trade Show Executive Magazine, will feature the latest products and services in its exhibit hall, as well as educational sessions to meet the needs of modern fuel and convenience supply chains.

The opening general session on April 5 will feature Lori Buss-Stillman, vice president of research and education at NACS, and Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst at Oil Price Information Service. Buss-Stillman will share state-of-the-industry research that will help retailers best utilize technology for the consumer experience, while Cinquegrana will delve into trends to watch and offer insights into how to best utilize them for 2023.

"Winning with today's convenience-minded shopper is all about connecting with them on a deeper level. It's about understanding who they are, what matters most to them, and using that knowledge to deliver meaningful experiences that keep them coming back time and time again," said Buss-Stillman. "I am looking forward to returning to M-PACT and sharing my passion for and excitement about the unique opportunities convenience retail has to win the hearts and loyalty of consumers."

M-PACT intends to provide attendees with a well-rounded educational experience, including motivating speakers, pre-event training from Federated Insurance, networking opportunities, state and brand meetings, and education in five focus areas: retail, wholesale, c-store managers, innovation and equipment and environmental.

"We program education and networking events around the tradeshow hours, so attendees do not have to choose between the two," added Brian Clark, executive director of the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association.

The largest gathering place in the Midwest for energy and convenience industry leaders, the M-PACT Show is a collaborative effort of the Illinois Fuel & Retail Association, the Indiana Food & Fuel Association, the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association and the Ohio Energy and Convenience Association.