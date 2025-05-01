2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Choctaw Travel Plazas

Headquarters: Durant, Okla.

No. of Stores: 18

Choctaw Travel Plazas is a tribally owned and operated business whose success directly benefits the Choctaw people. The retailer stands out by blending retail, foodservice and cultural significance to create a shopping experience reflecting the tribe's heritage.

Each location proudly showcases Native American-made products, tribal branding and regionally sourced goods. Customers can enjoy the proprietary Chahta Grill foodservice program and shop from the selection of local products while gaining value from the Chahta Rewards loyalty program, which offers fuel discounts, exclusive promotions and other savings.

Choctaw Travel Plazas ensures that its success also strengthens Oklahoma's economy by prioritizing local vendor partnerships with businesses such as Three Rivers Meat Co. and Choctaw artisans. In addition, the retailer sponsors local events, provides employment opportunities for tribal members and supports community initiatives to reinforce its mission of prosperity, self-sufficiency and cultural preservation.

By using innovation, cultural storytelling and customer-first strategies to redefine the role of independent convenience retailers, Choctaw Travel Plazas has made itself a destination for quality food, a platform for local businesses and a showcase of Choctaw excellence, proving that a small, independent chain can have a big impact.