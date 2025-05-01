2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: Estepp's

Headquarters: Lexington, Ky.

No. of Stores: 13

Estepp's started out as a single store in Lexington in 1975. Since then, the family-owned business, headed by Steven Estepp, has grown to 13 locations with plans for more — all while priding itself on fast and friendly service that ensures every customer experiences a smooth and easy transaction any day of the week.

The retailer's No. 1 goal is to serve as a one-stop shop for the communities it serves, maximizing the amount of convenience it offers. Estepp's locations feature multiple in-store franchises, including The UPS Store, Little Caesar's Express, Hot Head Burritos and Subway. The "Kentucky Proud" business also regularly supports and promotes local brands and products.

Additionally, Estepp's gives customers a range of benefits through its Stepp Up Rewards program. The loyalty app lets members earn discounts, take advantage of promotions and enjoy savings both in-store and at the fuel pump, where they can save up to 15 cents per gallon. Customers can also use the app to place orders for delivery or pickup.

Estepp's isn't just proud to be part of the community; it is also proud to give back to the community. Initiatives include sponsorship of youth sports, donating products and volunteer time to local schools, partnering with groups to benefit local nonprofits and charitable groups, and more. Its official corporate charity is Honor Flight of Kentucky, which provides all-expense-paid trips to veterans to visit the war memorials and Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Estepp's provides goody bags with water and snacks for the veterans to enjoy on their flight.