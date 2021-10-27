10/27/2021
5-hour Energy Carbonated Beverages
The three launch varieties include the most popular flavors of 5-hour Energy shots.
Living Essentials LLC is extending its 5-hour Energy brand with the launch of a new line of carbonated energy beverages. Packaged in 16-ounce cans, the product is available in three flavors: Berry, Grape and Watermelon — the most popular flavors of 5-hour Energy shots. The new 5-hour Energy beverages will be distributed nationally via independent beverage distributors and other channels.