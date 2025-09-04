RELEX Solutions introduces a modern approach to category reviews with RELEX Space for Category Management. Capabilities include a cloud-native solution that allows for easy deployment of new features and updates without lengthy downtime or complex migration processes; a user interface that simplifies planogram and floor plan management for space planners; and an improved workflow selection and management process to support user adoption. Additionally, the solution includes a sandbox environment, so planners can conduct multiple category or location reviews simultaneously, and a more automated process for reviewing and publishing planograms.