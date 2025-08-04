As part of the brand's commitment to innovation and delivering exciting new flavor experiences, Hi-Chew introduces the Hi-Chew Blue Raspberry Stick. The flavor became a standout in 2022 as part of the Hi-Chew Fantasy Mix, alongside Blue Hawaii and Rainbow Sherbet, and now makes its standalone debut in a new format. The Hi-Chew Blue Raspberry Stick, which stays true to the brand's signature double-layer and fruit-forward roots, is the first addition to Hi-Chew's classic stick line since Sweet & Sour Watermelon in 2020.