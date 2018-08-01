7-Eleven Adds Cold-Pressed Juices to Private Brand Line

IRVING, Texas — 7‑Eleven Inc. is making room in its cold vault for a new proprietary line of beverages.

The organic, cold-pressed juices are part of the retailer's 7-Select GO!Smart private brand line of premium better-for-you snacks and beverages.

The 7-Select GO!Smart juices come in four varieties:

Clean & Green: Kale, cucumber, apple, spinach, mint, celery, lime, and parsley

Tropical Glow: Pineapple, orange, banana, apple, mango, passion fruit, and coconut water

Berry & Bright: Tart cherry, carrot, blackberry, pomegranate, bilberry, cranberry, and acai

Restoration Red: Tomato, tart cherry, beet, strawberry, apple, and lime

Participating stores are offering a two-for-$4 special promotional retail price for a limited time. The everyday suggested retail price is $2.99 for a 14-ounce bottle, according to the retailer.

"When you compare this new line of 7-Select GO!Smart cold-pressed juices head-to-head with nationally recognized premium juice brands, well, there is no comparison," said Tim Cogil, 7‑Eleven director of new product development. "Ours are organic and cold-pressed, without additives and not from concentrate. Typically, this level of quality is only found at juice and smoothie restaurants."

The new line of premium 7-Select GO!Smart juices are USDA-certified organic; cold-pressed certified fair trade; non-GMO Project verified; and 100-percent fruit juice blend or vegetable and fruit juice blend.

In addition, the beverages are gluten-free and vegan, do not contain any additives or sugar, are not from concentrate; and offer fewer calories.

The products also are shelf-stable and packaged in glass bottles, 7-Eleven said.

Cold-pressed juices are made using a hydraulic press to extract juice from fruits and vegetables. While overall juice sales increased more than 4 percent over last year, sales of super premium juices rose at double the rate as people look for healthier and more nutritionally dense beverages, according to the retailer.

7‑Eleven also offers a line of organic juices — including orange, apple, cranberry blend, and lemonade — sold under the 7-Select brand.

To satisfy consumer requests for variety in both indulgent and better-for-you products, 7‑Eleven added the 7-Select GO!Smart and 7-Select GO!Yum premium lines to its 7-Select assortment in 2015.

"Whenever the private brand team creates a new item, our goal is to use only the highest quality ingredients and unique flavor combinations you can't find anywhere else," Cogil said. "We want customers to love it so much that they come back to 7‑Eleven because they can't find anything like it anywhere else. Our private brands set us apart from the competition."

Today, the 7-Select private brand product lineup includes hundreds of items across all categories.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 64,000 stores in 18 countries, including 10,900 in North America.