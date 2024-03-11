7-Eleven Adds to Food & Beverage Offer

Multiple on-the-go mealtime options are now available at select stores.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
7-Eleven breakfast burrito

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is rolling out extra options for customers who are on the go at mealtimes through its first new menu items of the year. 

Breakfast burritos, protein-packed snacks and fresh beverages offer something for everyone and for every phase of the daily commute, according to the retailer.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Unveils Speedway Brand Campaign]

The new lineup is available now at select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores nationwide. It includes:

  • Cheesy Three Meat Breakfast Burrito: A blend of diced bacon, diced ham and breakfast sausage crumbles plus blend of nacho cheese sauce, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese shreds on a white flour tortilla.
  • Carnitavore Breakfast Burrito: This new burrito is wrapped in a white flour tortilla packed with pulled pork, scrambled eggs, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and salsa verde.
  • 7-Select Meat & Cheese Deli Stacks: The ultimate protein-packed, keto-friendly meat and cheese deli stacks in Colby Jack or Pepper Jack with Salami.
  • 7-Select Tropical Juices: The Citrus Berry Punch and Orange Pineapple bottled juices add a tropical twist to 7-Eleven's lineup of fresh-squeezed juices.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

[Read more: Private Label Brands Reached Record Dollar Sales in 2023]

"At 7-Eleven, our commitment to customers goes beyond just convenience — we're focused on building upon the innovation and quality that keeps our customers coming back every single day," said Dave Strachan, senior vice president, fresh foods. "We are hyper-focused on curating our fresh food options to give our customers what they crave at any time of day."

The new bites and beverages are also available via 7Now Delivery, typically in about 30 minutes.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds