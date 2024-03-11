7-Eleven Adds to Food & Beverage Offer

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is rolling out extra options for customers who are on the go at mealtimes through its first new menu items of the year.

Breakfast burritos, protein-packed snacks and fresh beverages offer something for everyone and for every phase of the daily commute, according to the retailer.

The new lineup is available now at select 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores nationwide. It includes: