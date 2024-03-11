7-Eleven Adds to Food & Beverage Offer
"At 7-Eleven, our commitment to customers goes beyond just convenience — we're focused on building upon the innovation and quality that keeps our customers coming back every single day," said Dave Strachan, senior vice president, fresh foods. "We are hyper-focused on curating our fresh food options to give our customers what they crave at any time of day."
The new bites and beverages are also available via 7Now Delivery, typically in about 30 minutes.
Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.