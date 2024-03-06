7-Eleven Unveils Speedway Brand Campaign
The campaign will run through 2024 across 15 second TV spots; 15 and 30 second radio spots; 06, 15, 30 second social and online video; streaming audio and video; out-of-home marketing; paid digital; and search and programmatic display.
At the heart of the campaign is musician and Speedway superfan, JD Eicher. After catching the attention of Speedway for his odes to the brand on Instagram, the brand enlisted Eicher to give the Speedway jingle a fresh spin, aptly named, "There's Always More at Speedway." Eicher performs the tune across the TV and digital spots in a full circle moment that celebrates the little moments of daily convenience.
"We're proud to unveil this new Speedway campaign which reinforces to our customers that in addition to being a favorite pit stop for fuel, Speedway is a destination for so much more – like craveable, high-quality snacks at a great value," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-eleven executive vice president, chief marketing & sustainability officer.
7-Eleven also added a Speedway collection of hats, tees, sweatshirts and tote bags to its 7Collection online merchandise store.
Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.