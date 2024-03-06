7-Eleven Unveils Speedway Brand Campaign

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is launching a multichannel campaign in support of its Speedway convenience stores.

The convenience retail giant acquired the Speedway stores in 2021 after reaching a $21 billion deal with Marathon Petroleum Corp. With roughly 3,600 stores, the Speedway network operates in 36 states across the United States predominately in the Midwest and East Coast.

According to 7-Eleven, the new campaign spots highlight the craveable, high-quality product assortment found at Speedway stores. This includes Big Gulp, Big Bite Hot Dogs, taquitos and 7-Eleven's frozen beverage, the Slurpee drink, which is now available across all Speedway stores. The spots can be viewed on Speedway's YouTube channel.