7-Eleven Launches Free Slurpee Friday Promotion

"We know that the long winter days can feel endless, and we saw how much our customers loved a refreshing Slurpee drink to shake off the January slump," said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault and proprietary beverages). "So, we're keeping the fun going all month long. Every Friday this month, customers can stop in for a free small Slurpee drink and grab their other favorite products to end the week on a high note!"

The offer is limited to one per customer while supplies last.

7-Eleven is also helping football fans whose favorite teams didn't make it to the grand finale of the professional football season cope. The retailer is offering a free pizza to those whose team didn't make the final cut when they make their first order on the 7NOW Delivery mobile app.

Customers can also take advantage of other Big Game deals on the 7NOW Delivery app, including buy one, get one free on any large pizza; saving $20 on orders of $30 with the promo code "BIGGAME"; and receiving $5 off large packs of beer.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.