7-Eleven Adds to Its Wine Portfolio in Time for Summer

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. launched the new Plot + Point wine for summertime sipping.

Available in two popular summer varieties, chardonnay and pinot grigio, the wine is packaged in a Tetra Pak container with a screwcap top, making it easy to pack and sip during all summertime activities.

The medium-bodied chardonnay has aromas of green apple, pineapple and a touch of oak while the pinot grigio is light and crisp, with notes of citrus and flavors of ripe apple and juicy peach. Both California vintages have an ABV of 12 percent to 12.5 percent.

Plot + Point Wine is available in 500-milliliter packages in the cooler or on shelves at participating 7-Eleven stores.

Alternative packaging and non-breakable containers continue to grow in popularity over traditional wine bottles as wine drinkers look for convenient options for outdoor events and activities, according to 7-Eleven. The Plot + Point Tetra Pak packaging holds the equivalent of three glasses of wine and is easy and convenient to enjoy when and where customers want. The resealable container makes it easy to have one glass, then store and save the rest for later, or enjoy it all in one sitting.

"When it comes to beverages, 7-Eleven continues to innovate across all categories, and that includes alcoholic beverages," said Amy Werth, senior director of 7-Eleven private brands. "This year, perhaps as never before, summertime beckons with picnics in the park, outdoor events and backyard barbecues. We wanted to offer our customers great-tasting wine in a portable, unbreakable container that they can take along on their adventures. Best of all, Plot + Point wine proves customers don't have to sacrifice taste and quality for convenience."

Plot + Point follows the introduction of other wines in 7-Eleven's wine portfolio, such as Sip Sip Hooray canned wine cocktails, Trojan Horse chardonnay and pinot grigio, Yosemite Road wine and Voyager Point cabernet sauvignon, red blend and sauvignon blanc wines.

Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America.