7-Eleven Adds Oktoberfest-Inspired Offering to Its Menu

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. has a new menu item for customers ready to celebrate Oktoberfest.

The Smokey Cheddar Sausage is the convenience store retailer's take on a German culinary staple.

Now available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores, 7-Eleven's Smokey Cheddar Sausage is made with real cheddar cheese and a Johnsonville sausage, smoked naturally with hardwood chips, according to the retailer.

"We're excited to bring our customers another new, innovative menu item with the Smokey Cheddar Sausage, arriving just in time for Oktoberfest celebrations happening around the world," said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven senior director of hot food. "Pair this wurst with a Bavarian-inspired side like our 7-Select Mini Twist Pretzels and you have a 'Wiesn' to party."

Customers can customize the sausage with a variety of toppings, including mustard, melted nacho cheese and fresh onions.

Members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs will earn 200 bonus points with each purchase of a Smokey Cheddar Sausage.

To further celebrate Oktoberfest, customers can enjoy special offers on beer in-store and through delivery via the 7NOW app.

Other recent seasonal offers from 7-Elven include the return of 7-Eleven's Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee. The Pumpkin Spice Latte combines a classic espresso flavor with autumn spices and is available at participating 7‑Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores for a limited time.

7-Eleven's Pumpkin Spice Coffee blends mild Arabica coffee beans with a sweet pumpkin taste. The coffee has a medium body with mild spice, making the smooth drink perfect for customers who enjoy a clean and crisp finish to their daily brew, according to the retailer. The limited-time offer is available at participating 7-Eleven locations.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. It also operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.