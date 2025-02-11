7-Eleven Banners Offer Sweet Deals for Valentine's Day

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc.'s Laredo Taco Company is celebrating Valentine's Day with value

offers.

On Feb. 14 only, customers can score a buy one, get one for $1 deal for Bacon and Egg Breakfast Tacos. The meal features bacon and hand-cracked eggs wrapped in a warm, fresh flour tortilla.

7-Eleven is sweetening the Valentine's Day celebration at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores with heart-shaped delights designed to make the holiday even better, the convenience retailer.

For candy lovers, there are 7-Select Sour Valentine Gummi Hearts, available in white peach and pink strawberry flavors.

For pastry fans, they can treat their special someone with a limited-time Valentine's Day doughnut.

"We are always looking for fun ways to bring joy to our customers, and what better way to spread the love on Valentine's Day than with tacos?" said William Armstrong, senior vice president of restaurant operations at 7-Eleven. "Whether you're treating yourself, surprising a partner or sharing a meal with loved ones, these delicious offerings are all about love."