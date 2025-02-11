 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Banners Offer Sweet Deals for Valentine's Day

Customers can score a buy one, get one for $1 deal on Bacon and Egg Breakfast Tacos at Laredo Taco Company.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
7-Eleven Valentine's Day offer 2025

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc.'s Laredo Taco Company is celebrating Valentine's Day with value
offers.

On Feb. 14 only, customers can score a buy one, get one for $1 deal for Bacon and Egg Breakfast Tacos. The meal features bacon and hand-cracked eggs wrapped in a warm, fresh flour tortilla.

7-Eleven is sweetening the Valentine's Day celebration at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores with heart-shaped delights designed to make the holiday even better, the convenience retailer.

  • For candy lovers, there are 7-Select Sour Valentine Gummi Hearts, available in white peach and pink strawberry flavors.
  • For pastry fans, they can treat their special someone with a limited-time Valentine's Day doughnut.

"We are always looking for fun ways to bring joy to our customers, and what better way to spread the love on Valentine's Day than with tacos?" said William Armstrong, seniorvice president of restaurantoperations at 7-Eleven. "Whether you're treating yourself, surprising a partner or sharing a meal with loved ones, these delicious offerings are all about love."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Additionally, 7-Eleven customers can use the promo code "LOVER" for $14 off $28 on full basket orders through the7NOW Delivery app. The offer is valid only on Feb. 14.

The Bacon and Egg Breakfast Tacos offer is the latest value offer from Laredo Taco Company. The convenience retailer is offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members an exclusive $4 meal deal that includes a Chorizo Breakfast Taco and any 8.4-ounce Red Bull to help them jumpstart their day.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Circle K Picks Up Hutch's C-store Chain

Hutchinson Oil Co. exits the convenience and fuel industries after completing two separate deals.
Hutch's teaser

Convenience Store News Announces Winners of 2025 Foodservice Innovators Awards

Ten c-store retailers, nominated by the industry, are named leaders in foodservice excellence.
Foodservice Innovators Awards

Casey's Selects 13 Innovative Brands to Add to Store Mix

Suppliers presented their unique offerings at the first-ever Casey's Innovation Summit.
Casey's convenience stores

Will a New Administration Result in a New Approach to Tobacco & Nicotine Regulation?

One of the biggest opportunities for the federal government is to support tobacco harm reduction policies.
A man holding a cigarette and a vapor product

Murphy USA Leans Into New Store Openings Following 'Disappointing' 2024

The company performed well but underdelivered on internal targets, executives said.
Logos for Murphy USA and QuickChek
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds