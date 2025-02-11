7-Eleven Banners Offer Sweet Deals for Valentine's Day
Customers can score a buy one, get one for $1 deal on Bacon and Egg Breakfast Tacos at Laredo Taco Company.
Additionally, 7-Eleven customers can use the promo code "LOVER" for $14 off $28 on full basket orders through the7NOW Delivery app. The offer is valid only on Feb. 14.
The Bacon and Egg Breakfast Tacos offer is the latest value offer from Laredo Taco Company. The convenience retailer is offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members an exclusive $4 meal deal that includes a Chorizo Breakfast Taco and any 8.4-ounce Red Bull to help them jumpstart their day.
Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.