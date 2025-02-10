 Skip to main content

7-Eleven's Laredo Taco Company Expands Its Menu

The Chicken Fajita Burrito packs seasoned and grilled ingredients into a fresh tortilla.
Angela Hanson
Laredo Taco's Chicken Fajita Burrito

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is adding an all-new item to its Laredo Taco Co. menu. The bold new Chicken Fajita Burrito features seasoned chicken, grilled onions and peppers, all wrapped in a fresh tortilla.

The convenience store operator is also offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members an exclusive $4 meal deal that includes a Chorizo Breakfast Taco and any 8.4-ounce Red Bull to help them jumpstart their day.

Customers can also visit 7-Eleven's Raise the Roost and Speedy Café restaurants for another $4 meal deal that pairs a delicious Croissant Breakfast Sandwich with an 8.4-ounce Red Bull.

"With the start of a new year, we are offering fresh and flavorful menu items across Laredo Taco Company, Raise the Roost and Speedy Café," said William Armstrong, senior vice president, restaurants at 7-Eleven. "From the sizzling Chicken Fajita Burrito at Laredo Taco Company to exclusive breakfast deals for our rewards members, we're committed to providing our customers with delicious, convenient meals at unbeatable prices."

Other current deals at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores nationwide include:

  • $5 pizza slice meal deal: From now until March 4, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get two slices of any flavor pizza and a 20-ounce Coca-Cola for just $5.
  • Two for $3 value grill items: Any two grill favorites, such as rollers, taquitos and egg rolls, are available for $3. Loyalty members can add a third grill item for a total of $4.
  • Bone-in and boneless wings: Loyalty members can get five bone-in wings for $5.99 or go boneless with eight wings for just $3.99.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

