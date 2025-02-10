7-Eleven's Laredo Taco Company Expands Its Menu

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is adding an all-new item to its Laredo Taco Co. menu. The bold new Chicken Fajita Burrito features seasoned chicken, grilled onions and peppers, all wrapped in a fresh tortilla.

The convenience store operator is also offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members an exclusive $4 meal deal that includes a Chorizo Breakfast Taco and any 8.4-ounce Red Bull to help them jumpstart their day.

Customers can also visit 7-Eleven's Raise the Roost and Speedy Café restaurants for another $4 meal deal that pairs a delicious Croissant Breakfast Sandwich with an 8.4-ounce Red Bull.