7-Eleven Boosts Slurpee Giveaway as Part of Birthday Celebration

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is launching a triple celebration for its 96th birthday on July 11, or 7/11. Instead of just one free frozen beverage, customers at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores will be able to enjoy three free Slurpee drinks leading up to Slurpee Day.

From July 1 to July 10, members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs can start the party early with exclusive access to an extra free small Slurpee.

Next up, customers who order via the 7NOW Delivery program can enjoy another free Slurpee drink on July 8.

Finally, anyone can receive a free Slurpee drink in-store on July 11.

"To our awesome Slurpee drink fans: you asked, and we're delivering by giving even more ways to redeem free Slurpee drinks and irresistible food deals to celebrate our 96th birthday," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer. "This Slurpee Day we're multiplying the fun by giving our customers three opportunities to enjoy their favorite frozen drink for free. As a part of our summer-long 'Anything Flows' campaign, we invite everyone to celebrate the next generation of Slurpee with us. No matter what your flow is, we have a Slurpee flavor to match, so come enjoy yours this Slurpee Day."

[Read more: 7-Eleven Spices Up Menu With Wings Offering]

The free Slurpee cups feature the new Slurpee logo and vibrant, bold colors as part of the "Anything Flows" campaign and Slurpee brand refresh. Customers can choose from longtime popular flavors like Cherry and Coca-Cola or limited-edition flavors like Sprite Lymonade Legacy, Summertime Citrus, Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar and Hibiscus Lemonade.

Additionally, because Slurpee drinks go best with snacks, according to the retailer, loyalty members can enjoy $1 food deals on a variety of treats from July 1-11. These include fan favorites like Big Bite hot dogs, pizza slices, the $1STUFDCAKE and more.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.