7-Eleven Spices Up Menu With Wings Offering

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is getting ready for the warm weather of summer with piping hot wing deals and a brand-new, mouthwatering flavor.

Ranging from smoky to sweet and roasted to savory, the convenience store retailer's chicken wing offerings include:

Glazed BBQ Classic Wings — The classic bone-in wings have a new barbecue flavor. Featuring a smoky-sweet glaze with notes of garlic, paprika, pepper and tomato, these wings are double-glazed for a delectable eating experience, the company said.

For a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores, members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs can enjoy 10 Classic Bone-In Wings for just $5.

Breaded Boneless Wings — These all-white meat chicken breasts are tumble-marinated in a savory seasoning of salt, pepper and garlic before being battered and breaded in a crunchy, homestyle coating topped with black pepper flakes.

7Rewards members can enjoy eight Boneless Wings, including traditional Breaded, Hot Honey and Spicy Sweet Chili-flavored, at participating 7-Eleven and Stripes c-stores for just $3.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Parent Company Makes Case for Food-Focused Strategy]

"This new glazed BBQ flavor arrived just in time for summer — and is the perfect snack for customers to bring to their outdoor barbecues without having to fire up the grill," said Vareesha Shariff, senior director of hot food at 7-Eleven. "Even better, these wings make a great treat for the dad or father figure you're celebrating this Father's Day, June 18."

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who buy these wings and other products, such as all varieties of Red Bull, will earn seven times the entries for a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes, including backstage passes to The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash 2024 Music Festival and artist meet-and-greets.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.